Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Revenue clocked in at $165.30 million, up 24.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] gained 5.43% on the last trading session, reaching $5.24 price per share at the time. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Endeavour Silver Delivers Strong Production in Q1 2022.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to report first quarter 2022 production of 1,314,955 silver ounces (oz) and 8,695 gold oz, for silver equivalent1 (“AgEq”) production of 2.0 million oz.

“The year is off to a strong start,” stated Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. “Operationally, Guanacevi continues to outperform production expectations and Bolañitos remains steady. Strategically, we made a significant move in January signing a definitive agreement to acquire the Pitarrilla Project, one of the world’s largest undeveloped silver deposits. The addition of Pitarrilla, which is expected to close in the second quarter, significantly enhances our already attractive pipeline of growth projects, which also includes Terronera and Parral.”.

Endeavour Silver Corp. represents 170.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $853.23 million with the latest information. EXK stock price has been found in the range of $4.99 to $5.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, EXK reached a trading volume of 6055968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on EXK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for EXK stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.91. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.70 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.55, while it was recorded at 4.86 for the last single week of trading, and 4.64 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.02 and a Gross Margin at +11.00. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.47.

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]

There are presently around $212 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 16,863,983, which is approximately -5.264% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 4,800,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.86 million in EXK stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $22.65 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly -8.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 4,155,318 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 4,128,241 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 34,310,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,594,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,877,948 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 851,211 shares during the same period.