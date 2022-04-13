Dow Inc. [DOW] Stock trading around $63.26 per share: What’s Next?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] gained 2.11% or 1.31 points to close at $63.26 with a heavy trading volume of 4136978 shares. The company report on April 11, 2022 that You Can Help Conserve and Protect Groundwater.

Groundwater is the hidden treasure under our feet. While groundwater is invisible, we can see its impact everywhere. Much of the freshwater we use for drinking, sanitation, food production and industrial processes comes from groundwater. It’s also an essential part of ecosystems, as it feeds springs, rivers, lakes and wetlands. Over-use, pollution and climate change all place strain on this incredibly vital resource. That’s why we must do our part to make sure everyone has access to clean, safe drinking water while balancing the needs of our planet. Together, we can protect this valuable treasure!.

It opened the trading session at $62.51, the shares rose to $63.75 and dropped to $62.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DOW points out that the company has recorded 9.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -21.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, DOW reached to a volume of 4136978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $67.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 7.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for DOW stock

Dow Inc. [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.51 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.34, while it was recorded at 61.96 for the last single week of trading, and 59.67 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.35 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.09.

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dow Inc. [DOW]

There are presently around $30,098 million, or 67.00% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,746,653, which is approximately 0.319% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,736,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.83 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.41 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -0.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 777 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 29,612,678 shares. Additionally, 601 investors decreased positions by around 37,052,434 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 419,186,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 485,851,263 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 199 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,858,615 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 3,903,051 shares during the same period.