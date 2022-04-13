Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] fell -3.17% so far this year. What now?

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] price surged by 5.86 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Coeur Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael “Mick” Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through May 12, 2022.

A sum of 7635213 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.62M shares. Coeur Mining Inc. shares reached a high of $5.00 and dropped to a low of $4.665 until finishing in the latest session at $4.88.

The one-year CDE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.23. The average equity rating for CDE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $5.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

CDE Stock Performance Analysis:

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.69. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 12.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.44 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 4.61 for the last single week of trading, and 5.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coeur Mining Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.07 and a Gross Margin at +15.54. Coeur Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.00.

Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $749 million, or 66.00% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,623,235, which is approximately 1.086% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 22,254,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.59 million in CDE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $97.04 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly -3.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 13,769,201 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 18,684,662 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 129,922,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,376,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,335,582 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,131,282 shares during the same period.