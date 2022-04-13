Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] is -22.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] traded at a low on 04/12/22, posting a -1.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $41.78. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Carrier First Quarter Earnings Advisory.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) will release its first quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, April 28 and host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The webcast and presentation will be available at ir.carrier.com. To listen to the earnings call by phone, dial (877) 742-9091 and an operator will place you on hold until the conference begins. Please allow 15 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. A recording will be archived later on the site and will be available for replay by phone from 11:30 a.m. ET April 28, 2022 until 11:30 a.m. ET May 5, 2022. For a replay, dial (855) 859-2056. At the prompt for a conference ID number, enter 5684198.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4808287 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carrier Global Corporation stands at 2.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.43%.

The market cap for CARR stock reached $35.89 billion, with 865.00 million shares outstanding and 852.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 4808287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $55.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $58 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $50, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on CARR stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CARR shares from 56 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 24.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has CARR stock performed recently?

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.20. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.09 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.39, while it was recorded at 43.03 for the last single week of trading, and 51.33 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.07 and a Gross Margin at +29.15. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.49.

Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 12.01%.

Insider trade positions for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

There are presently around $31,139 million, or 88.20% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,336,281, which is approximately -0.382% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 69,450,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.95 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.78 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 8.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 561 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 36,581,047 shares. Additionally, 629 investors decreased positions by around 45,693,135 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 651,437,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 733,711,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,579,104 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 5,948,538 shares during the same period.