CarMax Inc. [KMX] Stock trading around $93.33 per share: What’s Next?

CarMax Inc. [NYSE: KMX] slipped around -9.84 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $93.33 at the close of the session, down -9.54%. The company report on April 12, 2022 that CarMax Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

Posts Substantial Increase in Nationwide Used Vehicle Market ShareRaises Long-Term Targets.

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 28, 2022.

CarMax Inc. stock is now -28.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KMX Stock saw the intraday high of $101.50 and lowest of $93.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 155.98, which means current price is +0.11% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, KMX reached a trading volume of 8379588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CarMax Inc. [KMX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMX shares is $132.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CarMax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for CarMax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $157 to $140, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on KMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarMax Inc. is set at 4.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has KMX stock performed recently?

CarMax Inc. [KMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.50. With this latest performance, KMX shares dropped by -5.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.00 for CarMax Inc. [KMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.55, while it was recorded at 99.12 for the last single week of trading, and 126.02 for the last 200 days.

CarMax Inc. [KMX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarMax Inc. [KMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.47 and a Gross Margin at +12.55. CarMax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.94.

Return on Total Capital for KMX is now 1.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CarMax Inc. [KMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 358.72. Additionally, KMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 347.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CarMax Inc. [KMX] managed to generate an average of $27,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 88.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.CarMax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for CarMax Inc. [KMX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarMax Inc. go to 16.30%.

Insider trade positions for CarMax Inc. [KMX]

There are presently around $16,190 million, or 97.90% of KMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,386,633, which is approximately -0.216% of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,200,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in KMX stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $930.17 million in KMX stock with ownership of nearly 1.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarMax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 345 institutional holders increased their position in CarMax Inc. [NYSE:KMX] by around 8,508,758 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 7,646,912 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 140,769,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,924,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMX stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 908,725 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 474,627 shares during the same period.