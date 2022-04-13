BofA Securities slashes price target on Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] – find out why.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] loss -4.49% on the last trading session, reaching $12.99 price per share at the time. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in the Credit Suisse Inaugural Healthcare REIT Summit.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, Jessica Flores, the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance and Controller, and Lukas Hartwich, the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance, will participate in the Credit Suisse Inaugural Healthcare REIT Summit April 5, 2022 at the Credit Suisse Office in New York, New York.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. represents 228.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.04 billion with the latest information. SBRA stock price has been found in the range of $12.78 to $13.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, SBRA reached a trading volume of 4450836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $15.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on SBRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.48. With this latest performance, SBRA shares dropped by -7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.61 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.69, while it was recorded at 13.61 for the last single week of trading, and 14.92 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.37 and a Gross Margin at +44.98. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.76.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 7.30%.

There are presently around $2,667 million, or 86.90% of SBRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,457,741, which is approximately 3.505% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,204,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $451.58 million in SBRA stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $229.4 million in SBRA stock with ownership of nearly -2.957% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA] by around 18,592,924 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 18,953,875 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 158,523,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,069,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBRA stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,853,795 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 5,845,092 shares during the same period.