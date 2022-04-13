BofA Securities slashes price target on ConocoPhillips [COP] – find out why.

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] slipped around -5.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $97.98 at the close of the session, down -4.92%. The company report on March 24, 2022 that ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, May 5.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) will host a conference call webcast on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss first-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The company’s financial and operating results will be released before the market opens on May 5.

To access the webcast, visit ConocoPhillips’ Investor Relations site, www.conocophillips.com/investor, and click on the “Register” link in the Investor Presentations section. You should register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The event will be archived and available for replay later the same day, with a transcript available the following day.

ConocoPhillips stock is now 36.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COP Stock saw the intraday high of $102.00 and lowest of $97.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 107.20, which means current price is +36.04% above from all time high which was touched on 03/25/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.16M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 6999260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ConocoPhillips [COP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $116.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $95 to $114. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $111 to $115, while Truist kept a Buy rating on COP stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for COP shares from 100 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 3.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 13.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has COP stock performed recently?

ConocoPhillips [COP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.56. With this latest performance, COP shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.90 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.32, while it was recorded at 99.32 for the last single week of trading, and 74.68 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.87 and a Gross Margin at +31.98. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.54.

ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to 14.49%.

Insider trade positions for ConocoPhillips [COP]

There are presently around $100,221 million, or 80.40% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 111,073,845, which is approximately 3.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 109,952,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.77 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.59 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly -0.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 863 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 39,836,245 shares. Additionally, 730 investors decreased positions by around 60,016,901 shares, while 259 investors held positions by with 923,017,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,022,870,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 233 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,598,343 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,294,478 shares during the same period.