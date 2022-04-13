BioCardia Inc. [BCDA] Revenue clocked in at $1.00 million, up 2.58% YTD: What’s Next?

BioCardia Inc. [NASDAQ: BCDA] traded at a low on 04/12/22, posting a -7.44 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.99. The company report on April 12, 2022 that BioCardia Announces FDA Approval of Its IND for NK1R+ Mesenchymal Stem Cells for the Treatment of Patients Recovering from Acute Respiratory Distress due to COVID-19.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Phase I/II trial initiation expected in 3Q 2022.

BioCardia®, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BCDA-04, a proprietary allogeneic mesenchymal cell (MSC) population that is Neurokinin-1 receptor positive (NK1R+). This allows BioCardia to initiate its First-in-Human Phase I/II trial in adult patients recovering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) due to COVID-19, with trial initiation expected in the third quarter of 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 35457494 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BioCardia Inc. stands at 13.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.07%.

The market cap for BCDA stock reached $33.53 million, with 17.07 million shares outstanding and 11.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, BCDA reached a trading volume of 35457494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioCardia Inc. [BCDA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCDA shares is $9.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for BioCardia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioCardia Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

How has BCDA stock performed recently?

BioCardia Inc. [BCDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.24. With this latest performance, BCDA shares gained by 5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.78 for BioCardia Inc. [BCDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.11, while it was recorded at 2.07 for the last single week of trading, and 2.57 for the last 200 days.

BioCardia Inc. [BCDA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioCardia Inc. [BCDA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1244.33. BioCardia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1243.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.50.

BioCardia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Insider trade positions for BioCardia Inc. [BCDA]

There are presently around $6 million, or 20.90% of BCDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCDA stocks are: ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 938,380, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS, holding 660,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 million in BCDA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.89 million in BCDA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioCardia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in BioCardia Inc. [NASDAQ:BCDA] by around 173,625 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 62,345 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,743,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,979,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCDA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 85,628 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 57,176 shares during the same period.