Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] fell -45.12% so far this year. What now?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BKKT] price plunged by -5.85 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on April 6, 2022 that American Bank Announces Partnership With Bakkt for New Crypto Trading Offering.

American Bank enhances digital banking functionality by extending access for customers to buy, sell, and hold multiple cryptocurrencies.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, send and spend a range of digital assets, today announced that American Bank has selected the Bakkt® crypto connect solution to enable their bank customers to buy, sell and hold the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, bitcoin and Ethereum.

A sum of 4847014 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.02M shares. Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $5.35 and dropped to a low of $4.53 until finishing in the latest session at $4.67.

The one-year BKKT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.29. The average equity rating for BKKT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKKT shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bakkt Holdings Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

BKKT Stock Performance Analysis:

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.78. With this latest performance, BKKT shares gained by 1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.15 for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.80, while it was recorded at 5.03 for the last single week of trading, and 10.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bakkt Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] shares currently have an operating margin of -465.09. Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -464.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.96.

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $89 million, or 33.40% of BKKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKKT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,488,609, which is approximately -0.138% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,290,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.4 million in BKKT stocks shares; and LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, currently with $6.2 million in BKKT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BKKT] by around 12,037,018 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 7,245,678 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,247,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,035,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKKT stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,240,829 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,643,418 shares during the same period.