B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Novavax Inc. [NVAX] – find out why.

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] The company report on April 8, 2022 that Novavax and Serum Institute of India Receive Emergency Use Authorization for Novavax' COVID-19 Vaccine in Thailand.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, today announced that the Thailand Food and Drug Administration (Thai FDA) has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for Novavax’ protein-based vaccine for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 18 years of age and older. The vaccine, also known as NVX-CoV2373, is manufactured and marketed by SII under the brand name Covovax™.

“Novavax looks forward to delivery of the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine option for the people of Thailand,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. “We remain committed to helping fight the global pandemic by offering an additional vaccination option built on a well-understood platform used in other vaccines for decades.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4136171 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Novavax Inc. stands at 8.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.79%.

The market cap for NVAX stock reached $4.35 billion, with 75.68 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 4136171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $179.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on NVAX stock. On May 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NVAX shares from 285 to 161.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 6.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has NVAX stock performed recently?

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.93. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -19.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.77 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.39, while it was recorded at 59.64 for the last single week of trading, and 157.82 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.13 and a Gross Margin at +98.90. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,265.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.85.

Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $1,961 million, or 44.70% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,897,007, which is approximately 1.471% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,395,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $252.9 million in NVAX stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $120.71 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 3,732,896 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 7,617,576 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 22,733,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,084,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 450,517 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,179,907 shares during the same period.