American Express Company [AXP] Revenue clocked in at $42.84 billion, up 7.30% YTD: What’s Next?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] loss -1.14% or -2.03 points to close at $175.54 with a heavy trading volume of 4347470 shares. The company report on April 11, 2022 that American Express Ranked 8th on Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work’s® List of 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2022.

This marks the company’s third consecutive year in the top 10 and 22nd year on the list.

American Express (NYSE: AXP) has ranked 8th on the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list in the U.S for 2022, by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine, marking the company’s third consecutive year among the top 10 and 22nd year on the list. This placement is a reflection of American Express’ focus on providing a great colleague experience every day.

It opened the trading session at $176.57, the shares rose to $179.25 and dropped to $174.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AXP points out that the company has recorded 0.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -24.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, AXP reached to a volume of 4347470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $201.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price from $190 to $215. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $204, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AXP stock. On January 26, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AXP shares from 200 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 5.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 11.33.

American Express Company [AXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.32. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.22 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.01, while it was recorded at 180.58 for the last single week of trading, and 173.02 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +65.30. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 23.07%.

There are presently around $115,547 million, or 87.20% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,602,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.28 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.15 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly -3.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 939 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 19,712,113 shares. Additionally, 787 investors decreased positions by around 34,045,743 shares, while 368 investors held positions by with 596,953,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 650,711,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 226 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,343,377 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,037,673 shares during the same period.