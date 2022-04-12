why United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.36

United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE: UMC] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.32 during the day while it closed the day at $8.21. The company report on April 8, 2022 that UMC Reports Sales for March 2022.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of March 2022.

United Microelectronics Corporation stock has also loss -9.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UMC stock has declined by -26.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.62% and lost -29.83% year-on date.

The market cap for UMC stock reached $21.08 billion, with 2.45 billion shares outstanding and 2.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.82M shares, UMC reached a trading volume of 7302461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $12.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for United Microelectronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for United Microelectronics Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.40 to $7.30, while Bernstein kept a Underperform rating on UMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Microelectronics Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

UMC stock trade performance evaluation

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.58. With this latest performance, UMC shares dropped by -8.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.34 for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.34, while it was recorded at 8.56 for the last single week of trading, and 10.51 for the last 200 days.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

United Microelectronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Microelectronics Corporation go to 29.00%.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in United Microelectronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE:UMC] by around 27,512,043 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 32,643,680 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 52,112,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,268,291 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMC stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,826,783 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,534,506 shares during the same period.