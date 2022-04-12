why Paramount Global [PARA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.06

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] slipped around -0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $35.91 at the close of the session, down -0.08%. The company report on April 8, 2022 that FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES JILL BIDEN TO MAKE SPECIAL APPEARANCE DURING NICKELODEON’S KIDS’ CHOICE AWARDS 2022.

First Lady to Celebrate Today’s Youngest Generation,with a Special Message to Military Children in Honor of Month of the Military Child.

Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski to Co-Host Live Showon Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT).

Paramount Global stock is now 18.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PARA Stock saw the intraday high of $37.00 and lowest of $35.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.46, which means current price is +31.78% above from all time high which was touched on 03/28/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.97M shares, PARA reached a trading volume of 5492964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paramount Global [PARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $40.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.79.

How has PARA stock performed recently?

Paramount Global [PARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.80. With this latest performance, PARA shares gained by 10.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.61 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.52, while it was recorded at 35.97 for the last single week of trading, and 36.58 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.56. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Paramount Global [PARA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -4.32%.

Insider trade positions for Paramount Global [PARA]

There are presently around $14,869 million, or 70.30% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,330,869, which is approximately 0.595% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,333,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in PARA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.19 billion in PARA stock with ownership of nearly 1.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 490 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 46,922,158 shares. Additionally, 504 investors decreased positions by around 48,109,774 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 318,696,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 413,728,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,276,964 shares, while 162 institutional investors sold positions of 8,690,333 shares during the same period.