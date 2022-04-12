why Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.75

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HOTH] traded at a high on 04/11/22, posting a 70.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.05. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $7.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering Priced At-The-Market.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,235,294 shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a public offering price of $0.85 per share, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $7.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,235,294 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price per share, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is expected to close on or about April 14, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 176054647 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. stands at 18.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.93%.

The market cap for HOTH stock reached $26.93 million, with 23.99 million shares outstanding and 22.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 764.57K shares, HOTH reached a trading volume of 176054647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOTH shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has HOTH stock performed recently?

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.43. With this latest performance, HOTH shares gained by 72.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.34 for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.63, while it was recorded at 0.73 for the last single week of trading, and 0.98 for the last 200 days.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

Insider trade positions for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.70% of HOTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 710,046, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.55% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 167,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in HOTH stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.13 million in HOTH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HOTH] by around 261,674 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,126 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,038,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,301,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOTH stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 259,853 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,126 shares during the same period.