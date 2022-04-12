why First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.67

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Eric Sprott Reports Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp..

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 4, 2022) – Eric Sprott announces that, Sprott Mining Inc., (a corporation which he beneficially owns) sold a total of 1,000,000 common shares of First Majestic Silver Corp., over the New York Stock Exchange (representing approximately 0.4% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at a price of approximately USD$13.5694 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately USD$13,569,400.

Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns or controls 21,165,241 Shares and 5,000,000 Warrants (representing approximately 8.1% of the outstanding Shares on a non diluted basis and approximately 9.9% on a partially diluted basis). Prior to the disposition, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 22,165,241 common shares and 5,000,000 common share purchase warrants (representing approximately, 8.5% on a non-diluted basis and approximately 10.2% on a partially diluted basis). The disposition resulted in an ownership change, on a partially diluted basis, of approximately 1.0% since the last filing of an Early Warning Report and brought total holdings to under 10% on a partially diluted basis. As a result, Mr. Sprott and Sprott Mining Inc., ceased to be insiders of First Majestic.

A sum of 5487540 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.05M shares. First Majestic Silver Corp. shares reached a high of $13.85 and dropped to a low of $13.26 until finishing in the latest session at $13.47.

The one-year AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.2. The average equity rating for AG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48.

AG Stock Performance Analysis:

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, AG shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.46 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.33, while it was recorded at 13.22 for the last single week of trading, and 12.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Majestic Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.01 and a Gross Margin at +16.52. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29.

AG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $996 million, or 32.92% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 23,870,519, which is approximately -8.592% of the company’s market cap and around 14.00% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 8,760,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.0 million in AG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $95.14 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 4.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Majestic Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 6,629,636 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 6,549,598 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 60,762,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,941,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,736,708 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,945,391 shares during the same period.