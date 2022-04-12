why Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.75

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] slipped around -0.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.08 at the close of the session, down -5.45%. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Bionano Genomics Announces Release of Version 6.2 of its NxClinical Software with Significant New Capabilities for Cancer Research Applications Including HRD Analysis.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Version includes a powerful capability for genomic scar analysis for assessments of homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) that provides an efficient, consistent approach for analysis of tumor biomarkers used in pharmacogenomics and other cancer research.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of NxClinical™ software, the leading solution for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced the launch of an integrated genomic scar analysis for homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) in the version 6.2 software release of NxClinical. This feature provides a comprehensive, consistent, and automated analysis of biomarkers from next-generation sequencing (NGS) and microarray data that can help clinical researchers stratify therapeutic response across multiple tumor types.

Bionano Genomics Inc. stock is now -30.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BNGO Stock saw the intraday high of $2.15 and lowest of $2.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.12, which means current price is +28.40% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.16M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 8748360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

How has BNGO stock performed recently?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.81. With this latest performance, BNGO shares gained by 16.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.93 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.19, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 4.19 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -428.79 and a Gross Margin at +4.47. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -402.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.11.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Insider trade positions for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

There are presently around $158 million, or 27.10% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,660,129, which is approximately 2.752% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,825,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.84 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.97 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly -4.307% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 10,896,650 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 7,231,977 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 57,941,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,069,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,267,516 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,300,677 shares during the same period.