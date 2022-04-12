Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.45%. The company report on April 2, 2022 that Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for First Quarter 2022.

In the first quarter, we produced over 305,000 vehicles and delivered over 310,000 vehicles, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns.

Over the last 12 months, TSLA stock rose by 46.09%. The one-year Tesla Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.84. The average equity rating for TSLA stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1029.86 billion, with 1.00 billion shares outstanding and 843.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.69M shares, TSLA stock reached a trading volume of 18203718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tesla Inc. [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $978.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $860 to $910, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on TSLA stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TSLA shares from 888 to 1108.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 49.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 89.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TSLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.45. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 22.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.60 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 919.25, while it was recorded at 1,073.04 for the last single week of trading, and 883.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tesla Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.07 and a Gross Margin at +25.28. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.67.

Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

TSLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 37.17%.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $444,496 million, or 42.70% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,448,572, which is approximately 0.736% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 52,844,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.19 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $37.6 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly -2.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,607 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 31,663,505 shares. Additionally, 867 investors decreased positions by around 18,398,997 shares, while 288 investors held positions by with 383,384,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 433,446,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 539 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,030,533 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 802,699 shares during the same period.