Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] price plunged by -1.80 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Titan Space Technologies Announces Successful Deployment of Machine Learning Models During Historic Ax-1 Mission.

Titan Space Technologies has successfully deployed and run a suite of machine learning models on the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2, an edge computing and AI system aboard the International Space Station (ISS), in support of Axiom Space’s future missions and vision of smart spacecraft architectures. Working closely with Axiom and HPE, Titan was tasked with applying its space experimentation platform to a use case based on the new demands of a modern space station. Titan’s success demonstrates the applied artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities critical for conducting space experimentation on orbital destinations and spacecraft now and in the future.

A sum of 6340260 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.08M shares. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares reached a high of $16.22 and dropped to a low of $15.80 until finishing in the latest session at $15.81.

The one-year HPE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.94. The average equity rating for HPE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $18.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $16 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $14, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on HPE stock. On July 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HPE shares from 16 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, HPE shares dropped by -4.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.05 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.69, while it was recorded at 15.86 for the last single week of trading, and 15.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.88 and a Gross Margin at +32.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

HPE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 11.83%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,036 million, or 85.50% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 150,741,849, which is approximately 1.554% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 132,069,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in HPE stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.68 billion in HPE stock with ownership of nearly -7.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 432 institutional holders increased their position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE] by around 50,052,312 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 43,617,566 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 983,857,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,077,527,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPE stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,738,881 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 7,279,486 shares during the same period.