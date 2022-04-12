Wall Street Analyst Initiated The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] closed the trading session at $159.49 on 04/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $158.63, while the highest price level was $161.21. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Pampers Takes Action to Help Address Black Maternal Health Disparity by Launching Limited Edition NFT to Support Black Mamas Matter Alliance.

Pampers, Rock The Bells and Curio join forces this Black Maternal Health Week to help BMMA advance care for Black mamas.

Inequality, systemic bias, high risk of complications and death. These are the realities Black moms are confronted with during their pregnancy journey. America’s maternal mortality rates are among the highest in the developed world and highest among Black women1. In fact, Black mothers are 3x more likely to die or suffer complications in pregnancy and post-partum than white women, and 60% of all maternal deaths are preventable 2. Pampers believes the time to change the outcomes for Black moms is now; which is why the brand is proud to sponsor the fifth annual Black Maternal Health Week, founded and led by Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA), and partner with Rock The Bells to create a limited edition Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection with proceeds going back to BMMA to advance care for more Black mamas.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.50 percent and weekly performance of 3.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.27M shares, PG reached to a volume of 6154096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $165.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $181 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $165 to $175, while Truist kept a Buy rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 60.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PG stock trade performance evaluation

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.51. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 11.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.50 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.89, while it was recorded at 157.98 for the last single week of trading, and 148.89 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.43 and a Gross Margin at +51.43. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.79.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 22.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.81. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $141,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 6.62%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $246,794 million, or 66.00% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 215,125,047, which is approximately 0.177% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 156,813,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.01 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.82 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly 1.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,682 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 51,763,397 shares. Additionally, 1,262 investors decreased positions by around 58,153,497 shares, while 351 investors held positions by with 1,437,477,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,547,394,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 371 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,194,349 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,980,950 shares during the same period.