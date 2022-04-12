Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Morgan Stanley [MS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] closed the trading session at $84.02 on 04/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $83.02, while the highest price level was $85.8162. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Coast Haven Brokerage Wins the 2022 Kellogg-Morgan Stanley Sustainable Investing Challenge.

The Sustainable Investing Challenge brings together future leaders seeking to help address today’s toughest sustainability issues through innovative financial solutions.

The Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing and Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University today announced that the Coast Haven Brokerage team was named the winner of the 2022 Kellogg-Morgan Stanley Sustainable Investing Challenge. The team was one of 16 finalist teams competing in the virtual Challenge on Friday, April 8. The 16 finalists were selected from a field of 77 teams, composed of over 250 students from 35 different countries. Their projects targeted impact in 29 countries.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.41 percent and weekly performance of -3.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.72M shares, MS reached to a volume of 8281019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Odeon have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $105 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $97, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on MS stock. On October 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MS shares from 108 to 119.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 72.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.29.

MS stock trade performance evaluation

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.74. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.13 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.17, while it was recorded at 83.92 for the last single week of trading, and 97.81 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.97. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 5.08%.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $125,709 million, or 64.20% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 130,520,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.97 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.91 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 864 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 50,201,635 shares. Additionally, 686 investors decreased positions by around 87,135,032 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 1,358,843,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,496,180,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 217 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,409,315 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 9,047,401 shares during the same period.