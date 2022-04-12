Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Stock trading around $89.73 per share: What’s Next?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] traded at a low on 04/11/22, posting a -1.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $89.73. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Red Rocks Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending.

Red Rocks Credit Union, a not-for-profit financial cooperative in Colorado with more than 16,000 members and $360 million in assets, today announced that it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, to provide personal loans to better reach and serve more members.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8716451 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Upstart Holdings Inc. stands at 8.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.29%.

The market cap for UPST stock reached $7.94 billion, with 82.67 million shares outstanding and 73.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.32M shares, UPST reached a trading volume of 8716451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $197.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 11.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPST in the course of the last twelve months was 49.63.

How has UPST stock performed recently?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.19. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -10.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.10 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.93, while it was recorded at 95.44 for the last single week of trading, and 184.13 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.60. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

Earnings analysis for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

There are presently around $3,822 million, or 45.80% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 9,690,630, which is approximately 127.99% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,981,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $446.99 million in UPST stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $358.92 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly -67.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 360 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 15,306,114 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 15,172,880 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 12,112,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,591,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,681,434 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 4,717,988 shares during the same period.