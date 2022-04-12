The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] Is Currently -0.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE: WMB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.06% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.99%. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Williams to Report First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 2; Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for May 3.

Williams (NYSE: WMB) plans to announce its first-quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 2, 2022.

The company’s first-quarter 2022 earnings conference call and webcast with analysts and investors is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Central Time).

Over the last 12 months, WMB stock rose by 45.15%. The one-year The Williams Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.73. The average equity rating for WMB stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.94 billion, with 1.22 billion shares outstanding and 1.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.60M shares, WMB stock reached a trading volume of 11894280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $34.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Williams Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for The Williams Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on WMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Williams Companies Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 21.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

WMB Stock Performance Analysis:

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.99. With this latest performance, WMB shares gained by 7.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.30 for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.80, while it was recorded at 33.77 for the last single week of trading, and 27.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Williams Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.15 and a Gross Margin at +29.37. The Williams Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.16.

The Williams Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WMB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Williams Companies Inc. go to 5.10%.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35,895 million, or 87.70% of WMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,664,788, which is approximately 5.143% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 108,224,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.72 billion in WMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.89 billion in WMB stock with ownership of nearly -0.012% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Williams Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 562 institutional holders increased their position in The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE:WMB] by around 73,796,429 shares. Additionally, 399 investors decreased positions by around 59,792,574 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 909,860,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,043,449,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMB stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,663,997 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 5,213,488 shares during the same period.