The Boeing Company [BA] Revenue clocked in at $62.29 billion, down -13.06% YTD: What’s Next?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $179.67 during the day while it closed the day at $175.03. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Boeing to Release First-Quarter Results on April 27.

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, April 27.

President and Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brian West will discuss the results and company outlook during a conference call that day at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Boeing Company stock has also loss -8.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BA stock has declined by -16.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.71% and lost -13.06% year-on date.

The market cap for BA stock reached $104.97 billion, with 588.50 million shares outstanding and 532.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.93M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 5984599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Boeing Company [BA]:

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $260 to $275. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $224 to $272, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on BA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 6.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69.

BA stock trade performance evaluation

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.45. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.06 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 194.35, while it was recorded at 177.91 for the last single week of trading, and 211.13 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.41. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Boeing Company [BA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 20.17%.

The Boeing Company [BA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $56,017 million, or 54.50% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 43,906,040, which is approximately 0.116% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,079,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.54 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.39 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 0.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,042 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 19,798,712 shares. Additionally, 995 investors decreased positions by around 11,271,908 shares, while 300 investors held positions by with 288,971,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,042,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 284 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,194,680 shares, while 181 institutional investors sold positions of 3,336,477 shares during the same period.