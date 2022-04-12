Synchrony Financial [SYF] fell -21.28% so far this year. What now?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] price plunged by -0.33 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Synchrony Named #25 Best Company to Work For in the U.S..

Company Earns Coveted Honor for Fifth Consecutive Year .

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) has advanced to No. 25 in the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, up from No. 37 last year. The annual ranking is one of the most respected and comprehensive measures of workplace culture and talent management best practices. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the 100 Best Companies list. The ranking, based in large part on feedback from employees, underscores Synchrony’s commitment to foster an inclusive, diverse culture that puts people first.

A sum of 5700566 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.18M shares. Synchrony Financial shares reached a high of $37.425 and dropped to a low of $36.21 until finishing in the latest session at $36.52.

The one-year SYF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.54. The average equity rating for SYF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $51.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $56 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SYF shares from 58 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.73.

SYF Stock Performance Analysis:

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.67. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.51 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.16, while it was recorded at 35.97 for the last single week of trading, and 45.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synchrony Financial Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.18 and a Gross Margin at +91.94. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.40.

SYF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to 35.92%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,338 million, or 99.66% of SYF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,499,366, which is approximately -3.848% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 50,314,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.71 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly 4.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 26,766,558 shares. Additionally, 356 investors decreased positions by around 44,840,611 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 430,526,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 502,133,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,574,925 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 7,773,403 shares during the same period.