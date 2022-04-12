SOS Limited [SOS] is -44.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] price plunged by -4.66 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on March 31, 2022 that SOS Ltd. Announces Pricing of Approximately $20 Million Registered Direct Offering.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company” or “SOS”), an emerging blockchain-based and big data-driven marketing solution provider, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors to purchase approximately $20 million worth of its American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) in a registered direct offering.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company has agreed to sell 35,750,000 ADSs at a purchase price of $0.56 per ADS. Each ADS represents ten (10) Class A Ordinary Shares of the Company. The ADSs are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SOS”. In addition, effective on the closing date of this offering, the Company has agreed to voluntarily reduce the exercise price of the ADS purchase warrants issued on February 17, 2021, February 22, 2021, March 1, 2021 and April 1, 2021 to $0.56 per share.

A sum of 5271574 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.87M shares. SOS Limited shares reached a high of $0.4787 and dropped to a low of $0.455 until finishing in the latest session at $0.46.

The average equity rating for SOS stock is currently 5.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

SOS Limited [SOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.88. With this latest performance, SOS shares dropped by -25.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.09 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.68, while it was recorded at 0.48 for the last single week of trading, and 1.67 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.06 and a Gross Margin at +25.84. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.72.

Return on Total Capital for SOS is now 29.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SOS Limited [SOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.95. Additionally, SOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SOS Limited [SOS] managed to generate an average of $39,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.

There are presently around $14 million, or 13.20% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 9,080,352, which is approximately 952.91% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 5,786,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 million in SOS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.65 million in SOS stock with ownership of nearly 3.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

36 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 21,327,830 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 3,286,345 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,534,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,149,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,544,715 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,922,809 shares during the same period.