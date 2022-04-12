SentinelOne Inc. [S] stock Downgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $37

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $34.91 during the day while it closed the day at $34.05. The company report on April 7, 2022 that SentinelOne Promotes Nicholas Warner to President, Vats Srivatsan Joins as COO.

New Roles Driven by Continued Company Growth, Strategy for Long-Term Success.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that Chief Operating Officer Nicholas Warner has been promoted to President, Security and Vats Srivatsan has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. The new appointments reflect SentinelOne’s continued growth, increasing scale, and strategic vision for long-term success.

SentinelOne Inc. stock has also loss -18.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, S stock has declined by -25.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.01% and lost -32.56% year-on date.

The market cap for S stock reached $9.43 billion, with 266.61 million shares outstanding and 90.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, S reached a trading volume of 5568516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $48.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.03.

S stock trade performance evaluation

SentinelOne Inc. [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.03. With this latest performance, S shares gained by 3.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.01% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.40 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.53, while it was recorded at 35.40 for the last single week of trading.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SentinelOne Inc. [S] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to -7.30%.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,310 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,443,674, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 26,712,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $908.76 million in S stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $734.08 million in S stock with ownership of nearly 64.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 47,131,975 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 5,449,976 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 103,490,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,072,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,744,252 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,751,605 shares during the same period.