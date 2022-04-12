RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] – find out why.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGRX] slipped around -0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.13 at the close of the session, down -13.26%. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Agile Therapeutics Receives $4.7M After Selling Net Operating Loss Tax Benefits Through New Jersey Economic Development Program.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, today announced the receipt of $4.7 million in net proceeds from the sale of tax benefits pursuant to the Company’s participation in the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) Net Operating Loss (NOL) program under the New Jersey Economic Recovery Act of 2020.

“We are pleased to receive these non-dilutive funds from the New Jersey NOL program,” said Dennis Reilly, Agile Therapeutics Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “The funding will be beneficial to us as we continue to execute on our business plan in 2022. I am most thankful to the New Jersey State leadership and NJEDA for supporting NJ biotechnology companies.”.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -73.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGRX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.16 and lowest of $0.1255 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.03, which means current price is +1.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, AGRX reached a trading volume of 13157934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRX shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on AGRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agile Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has AGRX stock performed recently?

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.12. With this latest performance, AGRX shares dropped by -50.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.26 for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.27, while it was recorded at 0.16 for the last single week of trading, and 0.71 for the last 200 days.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1731.41 and a Gross Margin at -32.11. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1826.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -255.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -133.27.

Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]

There are presently around $5 million, or 31.30% of AGRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 21,294,485, which is approximately 33.76% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,494,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.57 million in AGRX stocks shares; and INVESTOR AB, currently with $0.45 million in AGRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agile Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGRX] by around 8,446,996 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,601,927 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 26,595,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,643,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 164,508 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 553,744 shares during the same period.