Raymond James lifts CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] closed the trading session at $6.66 on 04/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.43, while the highest price level was $7.05. The company report on April 5, 2022 that CommScope Partners with Orange Belgium to Deploy Its State-of-the-Art Set Tops Providing Subscribers with Both Live and Premium Streaming Viewing Options.

—New set tops will enhance subscribers’ entertainment experience—.

CommScope, a global leader in home network solutions, has partnered with Orange Belgium to provide its subscribers with the latest generation of set tops powered by the Android TV™ operating system (OS) designed to provide both live television and premium streaming services.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.67 percent and weekly performance of -13.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, COMM reached to a volume of 5397942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $11.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $18 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $8, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on COMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16.

COMM stock trade performance evaluation

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.73. With this latest performance, COMM shares dropped by -2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.26 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.50, while it was recorded at 6.89 for the last single week of trading, and 12.41 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.41 and a Gross Margin at +24.69. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.45.

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 26.60%.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,266 million, or 93.00% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,212,197, which is approximately 1.529% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; FPR PARTNERS LLC, holding 19,473,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.69 million in COMM stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $119.56 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly 7.588% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CommScope Holding Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 38,291,985 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 36,274,269 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 115,469,401 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,035,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,288,797 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 8,295,772 shares during the same period.