PPL Corporation [PPL] moved down -0.69: Why It’s Important

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] loss -0.69% on the last trading session, reaching $28.91 price per share at the time. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares April 2022 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share Dividend and Announces First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (“Pembina” or the “Company”) (TSX: PPL) (NYSE: PBA) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a common share cash dividend for April 2022 of $0.21 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on May 13, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 25, 2022. The common share dividends are designated “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Pembina’s common share dividends should be considered “qualified dividends” and may be subject to Canadian withholding tax.

For shareholders receiving their common share dividends in U.S. funds, the April 2022 cash dividend is expected to be approximately U.S. $0.1687 per share (before deduction of any applicable Canadian withholding tax) based on a currency exchange rate of 0.8031. The actual U.S. dollar dividend will depend on the Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate on the payment date and will be subject to applicable withholding taxes.

PPL Corporation represents 745.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.29 billion with the latest information. PPL stock price has been found in the range of $28.88 to $29.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.88M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 6449496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $30.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $30, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on PPL stock. On February 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PPL shares from 32 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85.

Trading performance analysis for PPL stock

PPL Corporation [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.73. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 10.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.22 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.69, while it was recorded at 29.05 for the last single week of trading, and 28.65 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.62 and a Gross Margin at +28.20. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04.

PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at PPL Corporation [PPL]

There are presently around $13,998 million, or 67.20% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,748,861, which is approximately -2.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,561,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.18 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly -0.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 384 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 19,064,510 shares. Additionally, 410 investors decreased positions by around 27,211,472 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 437,912,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 484,188,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,071,929 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 4,496,832 shares during the same period.