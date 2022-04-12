PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] moved down -1.62: Why It’s Important

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] loss -1.62% on the last trading session, reaching $111.21 price per share at the time. The company report on April 5, 2022 that PayPal Introduces New Cashback Credit Card to Make Checkout with PayPal Even More Rewarding.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

PayPal and Synchrony announce New Cashback Credit Card That Offers 3% Cash Back on all PayPal Purchases.

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), today announced the introduction of the new PayPal Cashback credit card, issued by Synchrony, which gives customers even more cash back when they shop with PayPal. With the new card, customers earn unlimited 3% cash back when paying with PayPal at checkout – online, mobile, or in-store with PayPal QR Code where eligible – and unlimited 2% cash back on all other purchases anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

PayPal Holdings Inc. represents 1.17 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $131.69 billion with the latest information. PYPL stock price has been found in the range of $110.25 to $113.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.46M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 10503984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $176.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $144, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PYPL stock. On March 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PYPL shares from 175 to 107.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 4.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 24.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for PYPL stock

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 12.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.52 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.99, while it was recorded at 115.25 for the last single week of trading, and 210.59 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.66 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 17.26%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

There are presently around $98,894 million, or 78.40% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,078,240, which is approximately 0.196% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,987,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.45 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.17 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly 2.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,544 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 72,860,826 shares. Additionally, 1,095 investors decreased positions by around 120,464,289 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 695,925,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 889,250,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 346 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,240,981 shares, while 272 institutional investors sold positions of 10,546,890 shares during the same period.