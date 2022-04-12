Nomura lifts General Motors Company [GM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.63% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.40%. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Worthington Industries Named a 2021 Supplier of the Year by General Motors.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) today announced that the Company was named a GM Supplier of the Year winner in General Motors’ 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards. This is Worthington’s second consecutive year achieving this distinction.

“We are honored to be recognized again as a GM Supplier of the Year, especially since 2021 came with its fair share of supply challenges worldwide,” said Worthington Industries Steel Processing President Jeff Klingler. “It’s a direct reflection of our team’s hard work and dedication to finding new, innovative solutions that exceed our customers’ expectations.” Klingler added, “We look forward to the continued growth and success of our partnership with GM and supporting the advancement of their vision for a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.”.

Over the last 12 months, GM stock dropped by -34.04%. The one-year General Motors Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.79. The average equity rating for GM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $56.26 billion, with 1.45 billion shares outstanding and 1.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.66M shares, GM stock reached a trading volume of 21693570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $71.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $75 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $83, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on GM stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GM shares from 74 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GM Stock Performance Analysis:

General Motors Company [GM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.40. With this latest performance, GM shares dropped by -5.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.91 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.76, while it was recorded at 40.43 for the last single week of trading, and 53.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Motors Company Fundamentals:

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 2.10%.

General Motors Company [GM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47,327 million, or 84.30% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 115,439,614, which is approximately -1.475% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 102,724,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.04 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.74 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly -0.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

853 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 91,027,422 shares. Additionally, 505 investors decreased positions by around 66,966,645 shares, while 203 investors held positions by with 1,044,714,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,202,708,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 291 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,593,622 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 7,730,095 shares during the same period.