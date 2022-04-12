Nikola Corporation [NKLA] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -15.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] slipped around -0.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.35 at the close of the session, down -0.95%. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Nikola Corporation Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Results and Webcast.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions, today announced it will report its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 5, 2022. On that day, Nikola’s management will hold a conference call and webcast at 9:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. PT) to review and discuss the company’s business and outlook.

What: Date of Nikola Q1 2022 Financial Results and Q&A WebcastWhen: Thursday, May 5, 2022Time: 9:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. PT)Webcast: https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events (live and replay).

Nikola Corporation stock is now -15.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NKLA Stock saw the intraday high of $8.65 and lowest of $8.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.52, which means current price is +30.27% above from all time high which was touched on 03/30/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.99M shares, NKLA reached a trading volume of 8440460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $12.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $11, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on NKLA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKLA shares from 25 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3671829.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

How has NKLA stock performed recently?

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.70. With this latest performance, NKLA shares gained by 11.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.09 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.40, while it was recorded at 8.99 for the last single week of trading, and 10.53 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.18.

Earnings analysis for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

Insider trade positions for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]

There are presently around $917 million, or 27.90% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,761,608, which is approximately 1.786% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 17,038,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.28 million in NKLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $123.11 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly 8.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nikola Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 13,363,480 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 9,023,882 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 87,389,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,776,371 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,818,207 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,139,297 shares during the same period.