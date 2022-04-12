Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] Stock trading around $0.14 per share: What’s Next?

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] loss -8.88% or -0.01 points to close at $0.14 with a heavy trading volume of 12743783 shares. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Meten Holding Group Ltd. Announces Strategic Alliance to Explore Opportunities in Blockchain and Digital Currency Industries.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten Holding Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service providers in China, announced that it had entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) on March 8, 2022 with Global Blockchain, Inc. (“Global Blockchain”), a digital currency company engaging in digital currency mining, investment, construction, and operation of digital currency mining farms and other business, for the purpose of sharing resources and exploring market opportunities in the blockchain and digital currency industries.

Pursuant to the Agreement, both parties expect to establish a long-term information communication mechanism to conduct industry research and share research results. Additionally, Global Blockchain has agreed to supply digital currency mining rig storage units that have been put in operation by the Company. Meten Holding Group has agreed to take part in the construction, operations, and other businesses of digital currency mining farms together with Global Blockchain. Both parties also intend to invest in the construction of a digital currency mining farm in the U.S. with expected capacity of 5 to 10 megawatts (“MW”).

It opened the trading session at $0.1473, the shares rose to $0.1476 and dropped to $0.135, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for METX points out that the company has recorded -55.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.32M shares, METX reached to a volume of 12743783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for METX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on METX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten Holding Group Ltd. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.83.

Trading performance analysis for METX stock

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.72. With this latest performance, METX shares dropped by -16.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.42 for Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.18, while it was recorded at 0.15 for the last single week of trading, and 0.38 for the last 200 days.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.10% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 7,212,800, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.86% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 383,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53000.0 in METX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $36000.0 in METX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meten Holding Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 8,072,371 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,104,266 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,000,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,176,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,599,316 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,102,973 shares during the same period.