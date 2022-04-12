Market cap of Sunrun Inc. [RUN] reaches 5.85B – now what?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] price plunged by -0.52 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Report.

Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for May 4, 2022.

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2022 earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

A sum of 5755562 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.35M shares. Sunrun Inc. shares reached a high of $27.29 and dropped to a low of $25.50 until finishing in the latest session at $26.65.

The one-year RUN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.37. The average equity rating for RUN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $48.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81.

RUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.14. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -9.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.41 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.43, while it was recorded at 28.32 for the last single week of trading, and 40.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunrun Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.08 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49.

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

RUN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,441 million, or 98.90% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,631,513, which is approximately 14.777% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,969,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $505.54 million in RUN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $478.12 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 0.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 27,896,351 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 25,510,624 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 150,765,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,172,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,896,280 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 4,896,929 shares during the same period.