Market cap of Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] reaches 226.94B – now what?

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] slipped around -0.35 points on Friday, while shares priced at $54.28 at the close of the session, down -0.64%. The company report on April 8, 2022 that WeThrive Education: Delivering Innovative Entrepreneurial Education to Empower Underserved Youth.

Cisco Systems Inc. stock is now -14.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSCO Stock saw the intraday high of $54.91 and lowest of $54.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.29, which means current price is +3.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.13M shares, CSCO reached a trading volume of 17957523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $63.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on CSCO stock. On September 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CSCO shares from 56 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 30.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has CSCO stock performed recently?

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.48. With this latest performance, CSCO shares dropped by -0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.04 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.31, while it was recorded at 54.81 for the last single week of trading, and 56.49 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 7.14%.

Insider trade positions for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]

There are presently around $166,458 million, or 75.60% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 350,404,388, which is approximately 3.486% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 338,695,807 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.38 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.1 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly 3.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,631 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 124,811,973 shares. Additionally, 1,162 investors decreased positions by around 134,855,008 shares, while 256 investors held positions by with 2,806,991,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,066,658,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 338 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,062,579 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 10,128,466 shares during the same period.