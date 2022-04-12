Market cap of Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] reaches 493.15M – now what?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] loss -4.19% on the last trading session, reaching $1.83 price per share at the time. The company report on March 25, 2022 that Cenntro Electric Group Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Tropos Motors Europe.

Acquisition Expands European Assembly Capacity and Distribution Networks in EMEA and Adds a Strategic Customer Network in Europe.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced that it completed the previously-announced acquisition of a 65% equity interest in Tropos Motors Europe GmbH (“TME”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mosolf SE & Co. KG (“Mosolf”), for €3.25 million and the assumption of 100% of a shareholder loan from Mosolf to TME in the amount of €11.9 million.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited represents 48.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $493.15 million with the latest information. CENN stock price has been found in the range of $1.80 to $1.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.88M shares, CENN reached a trading volume of 5318824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

Trading performance analysis for CENN stock

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.49. With this latest performance, CENN shares gained by 42.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.08 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.67, while it was recorded at 1.96 for the last single week of trading, and 6.58 for the last 200 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.59 and a Gross Margin at +31.47. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.74.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.10 and a Current Ratio set at 20.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.30% of CENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 316,585, which is approximately 299.149% of the company’s market cap and around 39.20% of the total institutional ownership; PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, holding 212,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in CENN stocks shares; and QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD, currently with $0.13 million in CENN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 589,077 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 185,126 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 42,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 731,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 348,305 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 183,735 shares during the same period.