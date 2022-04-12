Market cap of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] reaches 58.09M – now what?

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AMEX: AIM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.59% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.39%. The company report on April 11, 2022 that AIM ImmunoTech Announces Positive Data from Phase 1 Study Evaluating Ampligen® for the Treatment of Stage 4 Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer.

Phase 1 study of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer using chemokine modulation (CKM) therapy, including Ampligen and pembrolizumab, successfully met primary endpoint.

Positive data from this proof-of-concept study demonstrate that short-term systemic CKM followed by pembrolizumab is well-tolerated and selectively enhances local cytotoxic T-lymphocyte (CTL) infiltration in the tumor microenvironment (TME).

Over the last 12 months, AIM stock dropped by -41.20%. The one-year AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.11. The average equity rating for AIM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.09 million, with 47.89 million shares outstanding and 47.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 206.21K shares, AIM stock reached a trading volume of 16929450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIM shares is $6.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 580.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

AIM Stock Performance Analysis:

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.39. With this latest performance, AIM shares gained by 51.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.57 for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.89, while it was recorded at 1.11 for the last single week of trading, and 1.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Fundamentals:

AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 74.60 and a Current Ratio set at 74.60.

AIM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. go to 25.00%.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 15.60% of AIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 2,041,382, which is approximately -14.385% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,000,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 million in AIM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.06 million in AIM stock with ownership of nearly 0.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AMEX:AIM] by around 829,879 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 668,846 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 5,963,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,462,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIM stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 805,281 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 102,878 shares during the same period.