Market Analysts see The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] falling to $60. Time to buy?

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.49% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.34%. The company report on March 29, 2022 that The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces 13% Increase in Common Stock Dividend.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that its Board of Directors has raised the amount of its quarterly dividend by 13% from the last dividend paid. The Board declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.295 per share, payable June 2, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 12, 2022.

Ernie Herrman, Chief Executive Officer and President of The TJX Companies, Inc., stated, “I am pleased to report that our Board of Directors has approved a 13% increase in our quarterly dividend. This marks our 25th dividend increase over the last 26 years. Over this period, the Company’s dividend has grown at a compound annual rate of 21%. In addition, we plan to continue our significant share buyback program, with approximately $2.25 to $2.50 billion of repurchases planned for Fiscal 2023. These actions underscore our confidence in our ability to continue delivering profitable sales and strong cash flow, which enables us to simultaneously reinvest in the growth of the business and return significant value to our shareholders.”.

Over the last 12 months, TJX stock dropped by -9.64%. The one-year The TJX Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.79. The average equity rating for TJX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $72.43 billion, with 1.19 billion shares outstanding and 1.16 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.55M shares, TJX stock reached a trading volume of 6229877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $79.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $78, while Gordon Haskett kept a Buy rating on TJX stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TJX shares from 83 to 79.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 95.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TJX Stock Performance Analysis:

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.64 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.41, while it was recorded at 61.40 for the last single week of trading, and 68.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The TJX Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

TJX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 12.00%.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $66,860 million, or 93.30% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,858,041, which is approximately -0.857% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 83,641,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.17 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.74 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly -4.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 963 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 66,159,662 shares. Additionally, 623 investors decreased positions by around 65,606,242 shares, while 232 investors held positions by with 949,057,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,080,823,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 246 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,073,789 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 8,805,274 shares during the same period.