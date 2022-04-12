Market Analysts see Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] traded at a high on 04/11/22, posting a 0.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.40. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Lumen Technologies sets first quarter 2022 earnings call date.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), will release its first quarter 2022 results on May 4, 2022. The company will broadcast a live conference call on its Investor Relations website at http://ir.lumen.com at 5 p.m. ET.

Additional information regarding the first quarter 2022 results, including the company’s earnings release, investor presentation, and related materials will be available on Lumen’s Investor Relations website. If you are unable to join the call via the web, the call can be accessed live at +1 877-283-5145 (U.S. Domestic) or +1 312-281-1201 (International).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9054062 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lumen Technologies Inc. stands at 2.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.75%.

The market cap for LUMN stock reached $11.71 billion, with 1.01 billion shares outstanding and 917.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.60M shares, LUMN reached a trading volume of 9054062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $10.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has LUMN stock performed recently?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, LUMN shares gained by 6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.90 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.01, while it was recorded at 11.35 for the last single week of trading, and 12.24 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.77 and a Gross Margin at +35.41. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.46.

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]

There are presently around $9,383 million, or 79.50% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,411,515, which is approximately -9.563% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 97,259,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in LUMN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.09 billion in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -0.794% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumen Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 418 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 52,302,403 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 53,949,898 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 716,812,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 823,065,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,903,389 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 3,330,153 shares during the same period.