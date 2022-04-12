Market Analysts see Chevron Corporation [CVX] gaining to $166. Time to buy?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.69% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.48%. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s 1Q 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), one of the world’s leading energy companies, will hold its quarterly earnings conference call on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT).

Conference Call Information:Date: Friday, April 29, 2022Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PTDial-in # (Listen-only mode): 800-357-3979Conference ID #: 9933103.

Over the last 12 months, CVX stock rose by 66.96%. The one-year Chevron Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.26. The average equity rating for CVX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $325.44 billion, with 1.92 billion shares outstanding and 1.89 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.51M shares, CVX stock reached a trading volume of 10769223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $170.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $140 to $160, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 4.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 29.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.48. With this latest performance, CVX shares dropped by -0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.20 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.93, while it was recorded at 165.91 for the last single week of trading, and 119.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chevron Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.52.

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CVX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to 8.45%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $220,794 million, or 67.60% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 163,400,131, which is approximately 1.022% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 138,896,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.6 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $21.42 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -2.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,641 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 60,883,421 shares. Additionally, 1,020 investors decreased positions by around 40,204,714 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 1,198,233,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,299,321,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 371 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,931,963 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,062,367 shares during the same period.