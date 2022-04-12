Loop Capital lifts ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.21 during the day while it closed the day at $2.14. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Wishpond Announces Conference Call for its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2021 Financial Results.

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the “Company” or “Wishpond”), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that it expects to release its Audited Annual Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, April 27th, 2022.

The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET). The call will be hosted by: Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; David Pais, Chief Financial Officer, and Pardeep S. Sangha, Head of Investor Relations.

ContextLogic Inc. stock has also loss -14.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WISH stock has declined by -17.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -56.50% and lost -31.19% year-on date.

The market cap for WISH stock reached $1.43 billion, with 647.00 million shares outstanding and 506.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.85M shares, WISH reached a trading volume of 9527359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISH shares is $3.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Underperform rating on WISH stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WISH shares from 12 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

WISH stock trade performance evaluation

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.40. With this latest performance, WISH shares gained by 13.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.57 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 5.08 for the last 200 days.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContextLogic Inc. go to 21.60%.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $482 million, or 51.60% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: FORMATION8 GP, LLC with ownership of 46,705,077, which is approximately -26.317% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,742,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.77 million in WISH stocks shares; and GGV CAPITAL LLC, currently with $76.96 million in WISH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

103 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 63,850,041 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 31,417,674 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 130,133,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,401,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,957,210 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 5,363,402 shares during the same period.