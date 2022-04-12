KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] traded at a low on 04/11/22, posting a -1.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $84.58. The company report on April 7, 2022 that NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces date for release of first-quarter 2022 financial results.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) today announced that it plans to report first-quarter 2022 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in a news release to be posted on its website at www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults. An advisory news release will be issued over PR Newswire the morning of April 21, with a link to the financial results news release on NextEra Energy Partners’ website. As previously announced, NextEra Energy Partners will make available its financial results only on its website.

John Ketchum, chief executive officer of NextEra Energy Partners, Kirk Crews, chief financial officer of NextEra Energy Partners, and other members of the senior management team will discuss the first-quarter 2022 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET on April 21. Results for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) also will be discussed during the same investor presentation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6744310 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NextEra Energy Inc. stands at 1.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.72%.

The market cap for NEE stock reached $168.06 billion, with 1.96 billion shares outstanding and 1.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.52M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 6744310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $93.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $87 to $85, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 38.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has NEE stock performed recently?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 6.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.55 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.99, while it was recorded at 86.11 for the last single week of trading, and 82.43 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.21 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 9.07%.

Insider trade positions for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

There are presently around $129,726 million, or 79.80% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 178,849,315, which is approximately 0.667% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,328,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.14 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.42 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 0.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,265 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 57,154,769 shares. Additionally, 858 investors decreased positions by around 39,792,810 shares, while 320 investors held positions by with 1,436,825,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,533,772,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 302 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,218,932 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,683,574 shares during the same period.