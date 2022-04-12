JP Morgan slashes price target on B2Gold Corp. [BTG] – find out why.

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $4.74 during the day while it closed the day at $4.71. The company report on April 5, 2022 that B2Gold Publishes Inaugural Climate Strategy Report and Water Risk Statement.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has published the Company’s inaugural Climate Strategy Report (the “Report”) and its Water Risk Statement (the “Statement”), both of which are available to view or download on B2Gold’s website at www.b2gold.com.

B2Gold recognizes that climate change is a critical global challenge and understands that it must act accordingly. B2Gold is fully dedicated to providing its stakeholders with the necessary information to make informed decisions regarding its climate risks and opportunities, and the Company’s management and performance relating to these risks. Accordingly, the Company has completed this Report describing its progress against implementation of the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

B2Gold Corp. stock has also loss -0.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTG stock has inclined by 30.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.83% and gained 19.85% year-on date.

The market cap for BTG stock reached $4.97 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.80M shares, BTG reached a trading volume of 11220756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81.

BTG stock trade performance evaluation

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, BTG shares gained by 3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.65 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.25, while it was recorded at 4.62 for the last single week of trading, and 3.99 for the last 200 days.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.31 and a Gross Margin at +43.61. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.99.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for B2Gold Corp. [BTG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,675 million, or 70.70% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 109,808,899, which is approximately -6.814% of the company’s market cap and around 1.07% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 88,046,079 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $414.7 million in BTG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $156.94 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly 2.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 52,976,974 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 56,465,147 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 458,468,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 567,910,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,305,945 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,917,915 shares during the same period.