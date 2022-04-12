Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] stock Resumed by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $173

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.25% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.91%. The company report on March 30, 2022 that DYAI: 2021 Results.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

Over the last 12 months, JNJ stock rose by 12.77%. The one-year Johnson & Johnson stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.75. The average equity rating for JNJ stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $471.98 billion, with 2.63 billion shares outstanding and 2.63 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.13M shares, JNJ stock reached a trading volume of 5928806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $186.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $180 to $183. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $185, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 54.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

JNJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.91. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.91 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.83, while it was recorded at 180.71 for the last single week of trading, and 168.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson & Johnson Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.11 and a Gross Margin at +68.14. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70.

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

JNJ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 6.05%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $326,972 million, or 70.30% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 234,782,632, which is approximately 0.558% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 200,021,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.97 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $26.02 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly 1.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,943 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 55,944,671 shares. Additionally, 1,423 investors decreased positions by around 50,230,437 shares, while 299 investors held positions by with 1,711,952,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,818,127,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 375 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,495,774 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,382,487 shares during the same period.