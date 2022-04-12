Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA] fell -82.61% so far this year. What now?

Iveda Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: IVDA] jumped around 0.88 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.06 at the close of the session, up 40.37%. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Iveda Unveils Utilus Smart Pole Technology, Sets the Standard for a True Smart City.

Iveda.

Iveda (NASDAQ: IVDA), the worldwide provider of AI video search, Internet of Things (IoT), video surveillance and smart city digital transformation technologies, announced the launch of Utilus. Utilus brings together all of Iveda’s smart city technologies including video surveillance, AI-based video analytics, IvedaSPS (smart power system) and IvedaPinpoint’s location-based trackers and smart sensors, into a centralized management platform.

Iveda Solutions Inc. stock is now -82.61% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IVDA Stock saw the intraday high of $4.87 and lowest of $2.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.52, which means current price is +46.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 203.59K shares, IVDA reached a trading volume of 54660292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iveda Solutions Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.51.

How has IVDA stock performed recently?

Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.26. With this latest performance, IVDA shares dropped by -71.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.96 for Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.80, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 9.21 for the last 200 days.

Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.10 and a Gross Margin at +43.40. Iveda Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.35.

Iveda Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA]

1 institutional holders increased their position in Iveda Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:IVDA] by around 3,125 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVDA stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.