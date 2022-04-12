iQIYI Inc. [IQ] is -4.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] closed the trading session at $4.36 on 04/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.33, while the highest price level was $4.63. The company report on April 1, 2022 that AirIQ Receives 2022 Canadian Business Award for Second Year in a Row.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.39 percent and weekly performance of -8.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 35.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.23M shares, IQ reached to a volume of 12096757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $5 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for IQ shares from 18.50 to 9.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

IQ stock trade performance evaluation

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.79. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 35.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.18, while it was recorded at 5.04 for the last single week of trading, and 7.34 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.66 and a Gross Margin at +9.95. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.68.

iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 63.00%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,146 million, or 69.80% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 23,162,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.99 million in IQ stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $100.91 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 3.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 56,295,489 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 37,646,659 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 168,805,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,748,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,383,572 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 12,955,904 shares during the same period.