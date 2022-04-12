IonQ Inc. [IONQ] Revenue clocked in at $2.10 million, down -35.39% YTD: What’s Next?

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] slipped around -1.53 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.79 at the close of the session, down -12.42%. The company report on April 1, 2022 that PRIMEBLOCK, AN INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDER FOR BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY THAT MINES CRYPTOCURRENCIES, AND 10X CAPITAL VENTURE ACQUISITION CORP. II ANNOUNCE PLANNED MERGER.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Combination of PrimeBlock and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II to advance PrimeBlock’s focus on the blockchain ecosystem.

IonQ Inc. stock is now -35.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IONQ Stock saw the intraday high of $11.86 and lowest of $10.775 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.90, which means current price is +17.79% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, IONQ reached a trading volume of 6065619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IonQ Inc. [IONQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $22.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for IonQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1025.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62.

How has IONQ stock performed recently?

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.54. With this latest performance, IONQ shares dropped by -12.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.12 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.50, while it was recorded at 12.08 for the last single week of trading, and 13.34 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, IONQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 54.70 and a Current Ratio set at 54.70.

Earnings analysis for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]

There are presently around $825 million, or 38.80% of IONQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 29,229,659, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD, holding 6,138,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.24 million in IONQ stocks shares; and OUP MANAGEMENT CO., LLC, currently with $44.75 million in IONQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IonQ Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in IonQ Inc. [NYSE:IONQ] by around 71,625,119 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 19,645,559 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 14,832,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,438,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONQ stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 70,347,076 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 8,611,783 shares during the same period.