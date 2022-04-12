HSBC Securities lifts XPeng Inc. [XPEV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.17% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.29%. The company report on April 1, 2022 that XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for March and First Quarter 2022.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

15,414 vehicles delivered in March 2022, a 202% increase year-over-year and a 148% increase month-over-month.

34,561 vehicles delivered in Q1 2022, a 159% increase year-over-year .

Over the last 12 months, XPEV stock dropped by -25.03%. The one-year XPeng Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.68. The average equity rating for XPEV stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.97 billion, with 850.48 million shares outstanding and 456.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.08M shares, XPEV stock reached a trading volume of 10395248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $49.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while CLSA analysts kept a Buy rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.25.

XPEV Stock Performance Analysis:

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.29. With this latest performance, XPEV shares gained by 16.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.58 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.49, while it was recorded at 28.06 for the last single week of trading, and 39.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XPeng Inc. Fundamentals:

XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

XPEV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.88%.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,251 million, or 36.60% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,531,048, which is approximately 13.464% of the company’s market cap and around 6.83% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,595,949 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $521.25 million in XPEV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $463.93 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 1.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

180 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 43,554,618 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 33,870,850 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 157,580,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,006,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,204,647 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,547,282 shares during the same period.