Gevo Inc. [GEVO] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $5

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] gained 6.93% or 0.3 points to close at $4.63 with a heavy trading volume of 11909415 shares. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Gevo and Farmers Edge Partner to Verify Sustainable Fuels from Low-Carbon Grain through Verity Tracking.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) and Farmers Edge Inc. (TSX: FDGE), a global leader in digital agriculture, announced today that they signed a memorandum of understanding to work together to deliver a one-of-a-kind, carbon inset management program. This collaboration is expected to support the sustainable development & full carbon lifecycle tracking of a carbon intensity (CI) score from low-carbon grain through renewable fuels production. The potential combination of Farmers Edge highly precise and proprietary datasets with Gevo’s Verity Tracking platform and blockchain technology is expected to create value around agriculturally driven carbon impact. The companies plan to launch a program with US growers to measure and track carbon intensity scores for corn and soy in the production of sustainable aviation fuel and other low-carbon hydrocarbon fuels.

It opened the trading session at $4.39, the shares rose to $4.89 and dropped to $4.3208, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GEVO points out that the company has recorded -30.17% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -65.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.08M shares, GEVO reached to a volume of 11909415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gevo Inc. [GEVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $14.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1413.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

Trading performance analysis for GEVO stock

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.86. With this latest performance, GEVO shares gained by 11.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.03 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.93, while it was recorded at 4.61 for the last single week of trading, and 5.40 for the last 200 days.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.80.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gevo Inc. [GEVO]

There are presently around $367 million, or 43.10% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 18,662,857, which is approximately 25.531% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,386,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.61 million in GEVO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $48.76 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly 7.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

80 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 16,175,823 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 6,708,815 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 56,282,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,167,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,470,519 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 5,003,007 shares during the same period.