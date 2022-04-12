Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] Revenue clocked in at $29.90 billion, down -2.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] gained 4.00% on the last trading session, reaching $38.21 price per share at the time. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Dalata Hotel Group Drives Further UK Expansion With Opening of £50 Million Hotel in Bristol.

Delta Air Lines Inc. represents 636.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.71 billion with the latest information. DAL stock price has been found in the range of $36.53 to $38.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.40M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 14099679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price from $48 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on DAL stock. On January 13, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DAL shares from 45 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for DAL stock

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.02. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 19.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.89 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.55, while it was recorded at 37.74 for the last single week of trading, and 39.93 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.85 and a Gross Margin at -0.96. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.37.

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 13.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

There are presently around $15,487 million, or 64.50% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,966,728, which is approximately 0.029% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,133,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in DAL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $843.52 million in DAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 472 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 30,796,967 shares. Additionally, 444 investors decreased positions by around 33,306,363 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 341,213,329 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 405,316,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,127,657 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 12,090,724 shares during the same period.